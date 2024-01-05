Left Menu

Ujjain: Mahira Sharma offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

For the auspicious occasion, the actor who shot to fame with her participation in BigBoss 13, she chose to don a yellow salwar kamez teamed with a colourful dupatta.

Mahira Sharma (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Mahira Sharma offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday. She participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals.

For the auspicious occasion, the actor who shot to fame with her participation in Big Boss 13, she chose to don a yellow salwar kamez teamed with a colourful dupatta. Talking to mediapersons, Mahira said, "I haven't asked for anything but I have just come to seek blessings from Lord Shiva."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira gained popularity from her video song 'Lehenga,' which has received more than 1 billion views on YouTube. 'Lehanga' is a Punjabi-language song and is sung by Jass Manak. It stars Jass Manak and Mahira Sharma and was released in 2022. She made her screen debut with a small role in the famous comedy TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', in 2015.

She was then featured in 'Yaaro Ka Tashan' in 2016. She was also featured in the cop-comedy TV series 'Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double.' She was also seen in the famous TV show 'Kundali Bhagya.'

Mahira was a part of Bigg Boss 13 in September 2019. where she performed admirably to secure the 7th spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

