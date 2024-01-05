Left Menu

Rajasthan portfolio allocation: CM Sharma keeps home, excise among 8 depts

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Newly appointed Rajasthan ministers were on Friday allocated portfolios, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma keeping eight departments, including home and excise.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was allocated finance, tourism, art and culture, public works department, and women and child development.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has been allocated technical education and higher education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

