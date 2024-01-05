Mumbai Festival 2024 anthem 'Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai' unveiled

The upcoming Mumbai Festival is all set to enchant the spirit of Mumbai through a remarkable mix of celebrations. The anthem 'Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai' was unveiled. An exciting highlight is the 'Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai Hookstep Challenge,' choreographed by Remo D'Souza. Social media users and influencers are invited to create their versions of this thrilling challenge, sharing them on social platforms to spread festive joy and have a chance to win passes for various activities at the Mumbai Festival.

'Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai' features the mesmerising vocals of Sukhwinder Singh, the power-packed voice of Shankar Mahadevan, the soulful melodies of Harshdeep Kaur, the contagious energy of Falguni Pathak, the powerful tones of Avadhoot Gupte, and the rhythmic beats of The Dharavi Dream Project. This collaboration captures the spirit of Mumbai's cultural diversity by bringing together a wide spectrum of musical talents. The anthem is more than a melody; it celebrates Mumbai's soul.

Commenting on the anthem, Shamir Tandon, Composer of 'Mumbai Ek Tyohar hai' anthem for the Mumbai Festival, expressed, "Mumbai, my birthplace, where dreams find their rhythm and aspirations thrive in the city's pulse. It's a vibrant tapestry where relentless dedication fuels ambitions into realities. Amidst a sea of talented musicians, engineers, and artists converging from diverse origins, I found my place within this bustling ecosystem. Crafting the 'Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai' anthem for the Mumbai festival was a cherished opportunity, a celebration that resonates with the essence of this cosmopolitan hub. Embracing voices from every corner of the nation in this lively metropolis, we stitched together 'Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai,' an anthem harmonising myriad influences and genres.

Through a symphony of varied instruments and melodies, we painted a musical canvas honouring the city's unity in diversity. The resonating beats of the Nasik Dhol, the spirited rhythms of Garba, and the triumphant echoes of Balle Balle mirror the essence of Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi cultures interwoven seamlessly within Mumbai's fabric. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said, "Thrilled to lend my voice to Mumbai Festival's anthem, a rhythmic piece embodying diverse emotions, spirit, and unity. As a proud Mumbaikar, contributing to this project has been a joyous experience. Special thanks to the collective of singers, Sukhwinder Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Falguni Pathak, Avdhoot Gupte, the Dharavi Boys and Shamir Tandon for infusing true brilliance into the anthem. Music, with its unique power to connect, will resonate through this anthem. I eagerly look forward to the Mumbai Festival, where our collective voices will echo the festive spirit of Mumbai."

Excited about the collaboration, Dolly from The Dharavi Dream Project, said, "Dharavi, often recognised as the second-largest slum in Asia, conceals a treasure--the continent's second-largest recycling hub. At The Dharavi Dream Project, our musical compositions draw inspiration from the beating heart of these streets. Our journey has been shaped by the genuine rhythms of Mumbai's gullies, fostering a deep connection with the community. Through music, we empower the talented youth, transforming these streets into stages of opportunity, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow." Girish Mahajan, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, said, "The Mumbai Festival will reflect the vibrant spirit Mumbai embodies. It will showcase everything Mumbai offers for people from every walk of life. This festival will turn the entirety of Mumbai into a festival that one will never forget. A celebration of this magnitude will only highlight Mumbai's unique character globally, attracting tourists from all over the world who come to witness the depth of our city's legacy."

The festival will echo throughout the streets during the upcoming Mumbai Festival from January 20 to January 28. (ANI)

