Lawrence Fishburne to star in 'The Witcher' season 4

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 11:41 IST
Lawrence Fishburne (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Lawrence Fishburne is all set to star in the fourth season of the hit series 'The Witcher'. As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Fishburne joins the fantasy series in the role of Regis. First introduced in 'The Witcher' novel 'Baptism of Fire,' the character is described as "a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey."

Fishburne is the latest addition to the cast of the series' fourth season. Liam Hemsworth will be joining the show starting in Season 4 in the lead role of Geralt, taking over from Henry Cavill. Other cast members for Season 4 include Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey. Production on Season 4 will begin this spring. "I'm very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of 'The Witcher,'" Fishburne said in a statement, Variety reported.

Fishburne is known for his role in films like 'The Matrix', 'John Wick', 'Boyz n the Hood'. He also received an Oscar nomination in 1994 for best actor for the film 'What's Love Got to Do With It.' The official description for Season 4 of 'The Witcher' reads:

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire -- and finding one another again," as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

