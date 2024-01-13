Jonathan Majors dropped from upcoming movie '48 Hours in Vegas'

Left Menu

Embattled Hollywood star Jonathan Majors is no longer attached with ''48 Hours in Vegas'', a film about former basketball player Dennis Rodman.

The 34-year-old actor was last month found guilty of one misdemeanour assault charge and one harassment violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

After the verdict, the actor was dropped by Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. from all their upcoming projects.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Hollywood studio Lionsgate is also no longer involved with the project. The studio has released the project back to the producers to find a new partner.

The film will tell the true story of the Bulls' power forward's notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce for Lord Miller, and Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce. Jordan VanDina is set to write the screenplay.

Majors faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction at his sentencing February 6, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.

