Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias to star in 'Kan Khajura'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming platform Sony LIV on Wednesday announced its new series ''Kan Khajura'', starring Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, and Sarah Jane Dias.

According to the makers, the upcoming show is the Hindi adaptation of the globally acclaimed Israeli crime thriller drama ''Magpie''.

''Kan Khajura'' is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai. Raina, best known for the popular TV show ''Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev'' and web series ''Mumbai Diaries'', said being part of a thriller is always exciting yet demanding for any actor. ''My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched character. 'Magpie', a global sensation, was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted for the Indian audience. ''I am glad to be part of this story with filmmakers like Chandan at the helm, backed by a stellar cast, and talented writing, creative, and production teams. It's a collective endeavour to honour the show's legacy and ensure an unforgettable journey for our audience,'' the actor said in a statement.

Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni also round out the cast of ''Kan Khajura''.

The series is in the original format under a license granted by Yes Studios. Created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, the show skillfully explores the complexities of fractured familial ties, touching on themes of betrayal, redemption, and the resilience of the human spirit, the makers further said.

''Kan Khajura'' marks the third adaptation of an Israeli series from Yes Studios for Sony LIV following ''Your Honor'' and ''Tanaav'' (''Fauda'').

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

