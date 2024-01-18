Left Menu

Mirzapur 3: Amazon Prime Sets March 2024 Release! Pankaj Tripathi Returns to Lead the Acclaimed Drama

Devdiscourse | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:26 IST
Mirzapur 3: Amazon Prime Sets March 2024 Release! Pankaj Tripathi Returns to Lead the Acclaimed Drama
Image Credit: Mirzapur / Amazon Prime
  • Country:
  • India

Great news for fans of the Indian crime drama genre as Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the release of "Mirzapur Season 3" for March 2024. This long-awaited news comes after a three-year hiatus, increasing the anticipation among viewers worldwide.

"Mirzapur 3" promises to continue the riveting saga that has captivated audiences, with Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role as the cunning Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya. The series, known for its intense plot and complex characters, has been a significant success on Amazon Prime, contributing to the rising popularity of Indian crime dramas on OTT platforms.

While the exact "Mirzapur Season 3 release date" is still under wraps, insiders hint at a premiere in the last week of March 2024. This strategic release decision follows the wrap-up of another major series on Amazon Prime, ensuring "Mirzapur Season 3" receives the spotlight it deserves.

The star-studded cast for "Mirzapur Season 3" brings back fan favorites, including Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta, and Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. The return of these key characters is sure to add depth and excitement to the already intense narrative.

The "Mirzapur 3 release date" has sparked discussions among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the continuation of the series' exploration of crime, power, and revenge. The series has been a trendsetter in the Indian OTT space, and its return is a significant event for Amazon Prime.

As the countdown to the "Mirzapur Season 3 OTT release" begins, the excitement is palpable. Amazon Prime Video, known for its diverse and engaging content, is set to solidify its position as a leading streaming service with the release of "Mirzapur Season 3."

In summary, the return of "Mirzapur" with its third season in March 2024 is a significant event for fans of Indian crime dramas and Amazon Prime Video subscribers, promising another season of thrilling entertainment.

Also Read: Why Panchayat Season 3 Release Delayed? Know in Detail

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024