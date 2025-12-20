Tensions Flare Amid Stalled Gaza Ceasefire

Violence erupted in the northern Gaza Strip Friday as Israeli troops opened fire over the ceasefire line, resulting in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, including a baby, according to a local hospital.

The incident surfaces amid stalled efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While Israel's military acknowledged targeting "suspicious individuals," it also expressed regret over any harm to civilians.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is engaging with Middle Eastern officials to push forward the truce. The next phase of the ceasefire involves several complex challenges, including the deployment of an international stabilization force and further Israeli troop withdrawals.

(With inputs from agencies.)