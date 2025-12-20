Left Menu

Tensions Flare Amid Stalled Gaza Ceasefire

Recent violence erupted in Gaza as Israeli troops fired across the ceasefire line, killing at least five Palestinians. The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has faced delays. U.S. envoy efforts aim to revive the truce, addressing complex issues like international stabilization and troop withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-12-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 04:02 IST
Tensions Flare Amid Stalled Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violence erupted in the northern Gaza Strip Friday as Israeli troops opened fire over the ceasefire line, resulting in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, including a baby, according to a local hospital.

The incident surfaces amid stalled efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While Israel's military acknowledged targeting "suspicious individuals," it also expressed regret over any harm to civilians.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is engaging with Middle Eastern officials to push forward the truce. The next phase of the ceasefire involves several complex challenges, including the deployment of an international stabilization force and further Israeli troop withdrawals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025