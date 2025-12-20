Left Menu

Lockheed Martin Secures Navy Contract Worth $3.6 Billion

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a significant $3.6 billion contract by the U.S. Navy, according to a statement from the Pentagon. This deal highlights Lockheed Martin's critical role in U.S. defense and its continued partnership with government agencies to bolster national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 03:55 IST
Lockheed Martin Secures Navy Contract Worth $3.6 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a substantial $3.6 billion contract by the United States Navy, the Pentagon has announced. This contract underscores Lockheed Martin's pivotal role in American defense efforts.

The partnership between Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy reflects a long-standing relationship wherein technology and security advancements are prioritized to safeguard national interests.

As one of the leading defense contractors globally, Lockheed Martin continues to secure positions vital for the maintenance and advancement of U.S. military capabilities, reinforcing its standing in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025