Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of the Western film "Rust."
Prosecutors in April had dismissed previous charges against the actor. Friday's indictment followed an independent forensic test that concluded that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was using in a rehearsal for it to have fired the live round that killed Hutchins.
The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baldwin
- New Mexico
- Hutchins
- Halyna Hutchins
- Alec Baldwin
ALSO READ
New Mexico justices hear challenge to public health ban on guns in public parks and playgrounds
Science News Roundup: Scientists conclude New Mexico fossil is new Tyrannosaurus species; DNA from ancient Europeans reveals surprising multiple sclerosis origins and more
Scientists conclude New Mexico fossil is new Tyrannosaurus species
Blood tests offered in New Mexico amid query into 'forever chemical' contamination at military bases
Science News Roundup: In moon race with China, U.S. setbacks test role of private firms; Scientists conclude New Mexico fossil is new Tyrannosaurus species and more