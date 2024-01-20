Left Menu

Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 01:11 IST
Actor Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of the Western film "Rust."

Prosecutors in April had dismissed previous charges against the actor. Friday's indictment followed an independent forensic test that concluded that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was using in a rehearsal for it to have fired the live round that killed Hutchins.

The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.

