‘The Bequeathed’ on Netflix! A Riveting Journey into a Family's Hidden Past

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:20 IST
Image Credit: Netflix
  Country:
  • Korea Rep

Netflix is set to captivate audiences with its latest drama offering, "The Bequeathed," featuring a star-studded cast including Kim Hyun Joo and Park Hee Soon. This intriguing series, directed by Min Hong Nam and with a screenplay by Yeon Sang Ho, delves deep into a mysterious family inheritance and the unfolding secrets of a mountain property. The K-drama is based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Tae-kyung. It was released on Netflix on January 19, 2024, in selected regions.

At the heart of "The Bequeathed" is a gripping tale of a woman, portrayed by Kim Hyun Joo, who inherits a mountain from her late uncle. However, this is no ordinary inheritance, as the land, known as Seonsan, holds deep-seated family secrets. The term 'Seonsan' is culturally significant in Korea, often referring to a family burial ground on a mountain, and is a central theme in this drama.

Director Min Hong Nam, celebrated for his work on "Train to Busan," promises a show filled with tension, suspense, and unexpected twists. He describes the series as a journey through sketchy scenery and palpable anxiety among characters, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The unraveling of the mystery behind the true culprit adds a layer of excitement, making "The Bequeathed" a highly unpredictable experience.

Furthermore, the series explores the complex dynamics of family relationships. Director Yeon Sang Ho, known for delving into the human psyche, describes the drama as an exploration into the essence of family, particularly focusing on the concept within a dysfunctional family setting. This exploration presents a poignant look at the true meaning of family and the foundational role it plays in human life.

Adding to the allure of the series is the outstanding performances by the cast. Park Hee Soon and Park Byung Eun shine as detectives, while Ryu Kyung Soo plays the role of a half-brother to the heir, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

"The Bequeathed" is not just a mystery thriller but a profound examination of family ties and the secrets that bind them. With its unique storyline, exceptional cast, and the promise of a thrilling journey, this Netflix drama is poised to be a must-watch for fans of intense, character-driven stories.

Stay tuned for "The Bequeathed," where family secrets, inheritance, and suspense intertwine to create a captivating viewing experience.

