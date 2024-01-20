The Family Man Season 3: The Latest Updates on the Awaited Series

Fans of "The Family Man," the popular Indian web series, have something exciting to look forward to – the third season is on its way! Here's what we know so far about "The Family Man Season 3," starring the talented Manoj Bajpayee.

Production and Location Insights

Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who has been instrumental in the success of the first two seasons, are back at the helm. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role, recently revealed that filming for the new season will start by the end of February. This time, the action moves to the beautiful North-Eastern part of India, offering a new and vibrant setting for the story. The series is known for its diverse locations – from Mumbai and Delhi to Chennai and London – and now, the Northeast is set to add more flavor to the show.

The Family Man series is unique because it mixes real-life events into its storyline. For Season 3, the focus seems to be on the Northeastern states, which have been in the news for various geopolitical issues.

Last year, the show's writer, Suman Kumar, mentioned the richness and diversity of India and how the series aims to explore different regions and cultures.

“Our country is so rich and diverse, there is a lot to explore. India is one country with different worlds and OTT provides a platform to explore regions, cultures, and people,” said the writer.

When Can We Watch It?

While everyone is eager to know when Season 3 will be released, Krishna DK, one of the creators, has said that the series is expected to launch in 2025. He explained that creating a high-quality series takes time, from shooting to post-production. So, we might have to wait a bit longer for the new season.

The Family Man Season 3 Plot

"The Family Man," starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, captivates audiences with its unique blend of espionage and family drama. In this Indian web series, Srikant is a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who leads a double life as an intelligence officer for TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell), a fictional unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). His close friend and colleague, JK Talpade, also serves in the NIA, adding depth to the story. The series stands out for its realistic inspiration, drawing from actual newspaper articles.

Season 1 introduces us to Srikant's dual world: his domestic life as a husband and father of two, and his high-stakes role in thwarting a terrorist plot. Alongside colleagues like Zoya, Milind, Jayesh, and Force One’s Imran Pasha, Srikant and JK strive to prevent the ominous Mission Zulfiqar.

The second season shifts focus to a rebel group in Sri Lanka, reminiscent of the Tamil Tigers, and their pursuit of a freedom fighter. The climax of this season drops hints about the direction of "The Family Man Season 3."

In the upcoming season, viewers can anticipate a deeper exploration of Srikant’s personal life. As his children grow and he faces the challenges of aging, the series promises to delve into the evolving dynamics of family life, adding a layer of relatability to the thrilling spy narrative.

Moreover, the finale of Season 2 alludes to a possible link with China. This connection has led to speculation that Season 3 might include a plotline set amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A preview of the new season suggests a scenario where China targets India's Northeastern states, using the pandemic as a cover for their operations.

"The Family Man Season 3" is poised to offer a compelling mix of personal struggles and international intrigue, continuing its legacy as a thought-provoking and engaging series.

The exact release date for The Family Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Indian series.