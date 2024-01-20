Left Menu

Jason Reitman's 'SNL 1975' movie adds Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:42 IST
Jason Reitman's 'SNL 1975' movie adds Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Fabelmans'' star Gabriel LaBelle will play ''Saturday Night Live!'' creator Lorne Michael in filmmaker Jason Reitman's upcoming movie ''SNL 1975''.

The film, penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan, is about the early days of the long-running late night comedy sketch show, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The movie will also feature actor Cooper Hoffman of ''Licorice Pizza'' fame as former NBC executive Dick Ebersol, while Rachel Sennott has been cast as Michaels' ex-wife Rosie Shuster.

''SNL 1975'' will chronicle the true story of what happened on October 11, 1975, when a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. It will showcase behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL.

The screenplay is based on an extensive series of interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with all the living cast, writers and crew.

''SNL 1975'' will be produced by Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills and Peter Rice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024