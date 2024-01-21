Left Menu

Adityanath praises Lord Ram sand sculpture Sudarsan Pattnaik, takes selfie with it

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised a sand sculpture of Lord Ram by Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik and and took a selfie with the artwork here.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-01-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 23:09 IST
Adityanath praises Lord Ram sand sculpture Sudarsan Pattnaik, takes selfie with it
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised a sand sculpture of Lord Ram by Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik and and took a selfie with the artwork here. The ''Pran Pratishtha'' of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple will be held on Monday.

The artwork has been awarded the certificate of the largest sand sculpture of Lord Ram by the World Records Book of India, according to a statement issued by the state government. The chief minister presented the certificate to the Director of the State Lalit Kala academy, Shraddha Shukla, on Sunday, it said.

The sculpture was made at a sand art camp, which was organised by the Uttar Pradesh culture department's academy, as part of activities to celebrate the Ram temple event.

Puri-resident Pattnaik along with members of his team, including Santosh Kumar Nayak, Bulu Mohanty, Jitendra, Pramod Biswal, Maheshwar, Kenny Kawasi and Vishbar Patnaik, made the sculpture.

The sculpture measures 55-feet in length, 35-feet in width and 23-feet in height.

