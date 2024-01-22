Left Menu

The 'Showman' of Indian cinema, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, along with other guests.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 11:56 IST
"Ram Temple has become a historic symbol of India": Subhash Ghai
Subhash Ghai (Image source: ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Showman' of Indian cinema, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, along with other guests. Talking to ANI, Ghai said, "Ram Temple has become a historic symbol of India. What can be a bigger joy than this? I am delighted today. We used to dream in our childhood & read and hear about Ayodhya. Today, we are in Ayodhya on this historic day."

Apart from him, celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchn, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anupam Kher and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, have also arrived at the temple to take part in the grand ceremony. The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

