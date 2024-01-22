Left Menu

Sarah Ferguson, UK's Duchess of York, says in shock after new cancer diagnosis

Her cancer diagnosis comes days after Kate, the Princess of Wales and wife of heir to the throne Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery and Charles revealed he would go into hospital this week for treatment for an enlarged prostate. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent," Ferguson said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:23 IST
Sarah Ferguson, UK's Duchess of York, says in shock after new cancer diagnosis
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said on Monday she was in shock after being diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis in a year and the latest health issue for a member of the Britain's royal family.

Ferguson, 64, the ex-wife of King Charles' brother prince Andrew, said on social media she had recently been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. It comes after she underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery following the discovery she had breast cancer last summer.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," she wrote. I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation."

The duchess, well known by the nickname "Fergie", added she was now resting at home with her family. Her cancer diagnosis comes days after Kate, the Princess of Wales and wife of heir to the throne Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery and Charles revealed he would go into hospital this week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent," Ferguson said. Since her divorce from Andrew in 1996 she has forged a new career as a successful author. However, she remains close to her husband and they still share the same family home in Windsor.

She joined the other senior royals for the annual Christmas get-together at the Sandringham estate in eastern England in December, a sign she was back in the royal fold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024