PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:14 IST
Odisha: Berhampur artists create miniature Ram temples, Ram Lalla idols
Artists in Odisha's Berhampur crafted miniature replicas of the Ayodhya Ram temple and Ram Lalla idol, using wood, chalks and stones.

They took the initiative in view of the 'Pran Pratishta' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple on Monday. Satya Narayan Moharana, 40, who had earlier made a number of micro models, has made four small temples, similar to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and two Rama Lalla idols, using wood, stones and chalks. He crafted two wooden temples - one with 2 cm height and 1 cm width and another with 4.5 cm tall and 9 mm wide.

Similarly, other temple models are made of chalks (1.8 cm and 7mm) and stones (2.8cm and 1.5 cm width). The miniature idol of Ram Lalla, made of wood, is 4 cm high and 1.8 cm wide, Moharana said.

Satya, a trader, took about two days to make these replicates of the Ram temple.

''I crafted these models as a token of love and devotion for Lord Ram,'' he added K Bijay Kumar Reddy, a 21-year-old B. Tech graduate, has made a 3-cm height idol of Ram Lalla by using chalks and watercolours. At least five chalks and some watercolours were used to make the miniature art piece, he said.

Dillip Kumar Maharana (20), another miniature artist, has created a Ram temple along with the idols of Lord Ram, Laxmana and Devi Sita and Lord Hanuman using wood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

