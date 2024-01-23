One Piece Chapter 1105: Release Date, Time, and What to Expect

The highly anticipated Chapter 1105 of One Piece, the renowned Japanese manga series, is set to make its grand debut on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). This latest installment in the saga is eagerly awaited by fans around the globe, who have been closely following the adventures and twists of this epic story. To ensure fans across different time zones can join in on the excitement simultaneously, the chapter will be released at varying times worldwide.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am, Sunday, January 28

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, January 28

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am, Sunday, January 28

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 28

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Sunday, January 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 28

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, January 28

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, January 29

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am, Monday, January 29

One Piece Chapter 1105: What to Expect

As One Piece fans gear up for Chapter 1105, there is a palpable buzz about what the chapter will unfold. Following the events of Chapter 1104, the story is now poised at a crucial juncture, with a Buster Call set to begin on Egghead Island. This development is a clear indication of a change in tactics by the World Government, and it sets the stage for some potentially intense and pivotal moments in the Egghead Island arc.

The Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in a precarious situation, as they must now prioritize escaping and fending off their attackers. The impending threat of the Buster Call adds a layer of urgency to their actions. Given these circumstances, any anticipated confrontations, like the much-speculated Sanji versus Kizaru fight, may take a backseat as survival becomes the primary focus.

In addition to the immediate dangers, the chapter is expected to provide some clues about Luffy's whereabouts. His sudden disappearance has been a point of speculation and concern among both the characters in the story and the fans. The chapter might reveal whether Luffy's disappearance is linked to another Straw Hat, Vegapunk, or an entirely different development. Updates on the evacuation efforts of the Straw Hats and Vegapunks who remained in the Labo-Phase are also anticipated. These updates will likely give insights into how the group plans to evacuate and the timeframe they have before the situation on the island escalates further.

One Piece Chapter 1104 recap

In Chapter 1104 of "One Piece," the story took several dramatic turns, adding depth and complexity to the ongoing narrative. The chapter began with Saint Saturn, in a state of anger and confusion, questioning Dr. Vegapunk about Kuma's ability to move despite the activation of a self-destruct sequence. In a surprising turn of events, Kuma launched an attack on Saturn, sending him crashing into buildings. This act of defiance by a slave against a Gorosei member left everyone, including the Marines, in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vegapunk pondered over the fact that, although he hadn't turned Kuma into a bomb, he had installed a mechanism that should have prevented Kuma from moving or taking orders. This led him to speculate about a unique ability of the Buccaneer race, though he did not elaborate on what this ability might be. The chapter also had its emotional moments, notably when Bonney reunited with her father, reflecting on the sacrifices he had made for her, as revealed in his memories that she had accessed.

The plot further thickened when Saturn, despite his injuries, managed to regenerate his lost arm and prepared to attack Kuma and Bonney. However, Sanji intervened and deflected Saturn's attack, saving them. The chapter concluded with Franky launching an attack on Saturn, who was then countered by Kizaru. Amidst these chaotic events, the Straw Hats and the Vegapunks began their retreat to the Labo-Phase, as Saturn initiated a Buster Call for Egghead Island, signaling a tragic and possibly irreversible turn of events for the island.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.