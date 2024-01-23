Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after tricep surgery

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing tricep surgery for an old injury that he sustained while performing an action sequence for his latest film.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:09 IST
Saif Ali Khan (X, ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from hospital after undergoing tricep surgery for an old injury he sustained while performing an action sequence for his latest film. The 'Hum Tum' star was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Saif was seen leaving the hospital in his car. Sharing an update about his health on Monday, Saif in an official statement said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

On the big screen, Saif was last seen in 'Adipurush', in which he essayed the role of Ravana. In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhavi Kapoor in 'Devara'. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

