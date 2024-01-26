R-Day: Gujarat tableau displays Dhordo village of Rann of Kutch

Located on India's western tip, Dhordo, the gateway to the Rann of Kutch, was the theme of Gujarat's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday. Dhordo made it to a UN body's best villages list last year.

The tableau presents the border village as the global icon of Gujarat's tourism development.

Known as the gateway to the picturesque white Rann, Dhordo celebrates its traditional handicrafts, folk music and the annual Rann Utsav.

Dhordo, recently recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the Best Tourism Villages, takes centre stage in showcasing a unique blend of tradition, tourism, and technology that defines the essence of a 'Developed India'.

The tableau also featured the distinctive 'bhunga' houses of Dhordo, local handicrafts, Rogan art, Rann Utsav, Tent City, and the cultural phenomenon of Garba, which has been recently declared 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

Women dressed in traditional attire played garba as the tableau rolled down the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The tableau also featured a scene depicting a foreign tourist in traditional attire making a digital payment, symbolising the technological advancements in the border village.

