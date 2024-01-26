Left Menu

Anant Sutra: A display of 1,900 sarees from across country in R-Day parade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:58 IST
Anant Sutra: A display of 1,900 sarees from across country in R-Day parade
Guests and spectators at the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday were treated to a visual delight with 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country featured in a unique installation on Kartavya Path called ''Anant Sutra''.

According to Union culture ministry officials, Anant Sutra is a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India's timeless gift to the fashion world.

The installation positioned on Kartavya Path showcased nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes mounted at a height with wooden frames. It also has QR codes that can be scanned to know the details about the weaving and embroidery arts used.

The exhibition was curated to celebrate weavers and artists who have tirelessly created these exquisite drapes by pouring their passion into the warp and weft in keeping the age-old handloom tradition alive as an ode to the women of the country.

The installation also included a 150-year-old saree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

