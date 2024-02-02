Bejoy Nambiar's Hindi-Tamil movie 'Dange/Por' to come out in theatres in March

Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming Hindi-Tamil feature film will be released in theatres on March 1, the makers have announced.

Bollywood studio T-Series shared the release date of the film, titled ''Dange'' in Hindi and ''Por'' in Tamil, on its social media handles on Wednesday night.

''The countdown to the ultimate clash has begun. Whose side are you on? 1 MONTH TO GO #Dange #Por #PorTheFilm. In cinemas, 1st March,'' the production banner posted on X.

The Hindi version of the film features Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting parts. Whereas, the Tamil version is headlined by ''Master'' actor Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram of ''Poomaram'' fame. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan.

According to the makers, the film will take the audiences on a journey that delves deep into the complexities of friendship, cultural identity, and the unyielding spirit of rivalry.

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant college festival, the movie explores the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge and ignite a fierce competition.

Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as ''Shaitan'', ''David'' and ''Taish'', has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)