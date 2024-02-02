Chained Soldier Episode 6: Release Date And What's Coming Up Next

In the thrilling world of anime, "Chained Soldier," also known in Japanese as "Mato Seihei no Slave," is taking fans on an exciting journey. As we edge closer to the release of Episode 6, anticipation is building up for what promises to be an epic showdown between two groups, the 6th Squad and the 7th Squad.

Just last week, on February 1, 2024, Chained Soldier Episode 5 was unveiled, bringing a dynamic mix of feelings and thrilling sequences. It spotlighted the fierce clash between Himari and Yachiho Azuma. Beyond the battlefield, the episode subtly wove in the budding admiration Tenka Izumo harbors for Yuuki Wakura, hinting at a potential romantic subplot brewing in the background.

But that's not all. Episode 5 laid the groundwork for another exciting matchup: Shushu Sagara versus Sahara Wakasa. This next fight is buzzing with potential, promising to dive deeper into Shushu's backstory, which has remained a mystery so far.

When and Where to Watch Chained Soldier Episode 6

Chained Soldier Episode 6 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 11 PM JST. Depending on where you are in the world, the time might be different, so check your local listings. Fans outside Japan can catch the episode on HIDIVE about an hour after it airs in Japan. It seems Crunchyroll won't be showing this season, so HIDIVE is your go-to. For those in the U.S., U.K., and Canada with Roku devices, you can also stream the anime on the Roku Channel.

A Quick Recap of Chained Soldier Episode 5

In the previous episode, we saw Himari Azuma confronting Sahara Wakasa, asking about her sister Yachiho's preparations for their duel. Sahara's response hinted at Yachiho's confidence and joy, setting the stage for the battle that unfolded. The fight started with a bang, showcasing Himari and Yuuki's teamwork against Yachiho, who revealed her power to rewind time, adding a twist to the clash.

The episode was a strategic masterpiece, with both sides adapting and countering each other's moves. Yachiho's use of her "Prime Time" ability, allowing her to freeze time, was a game-changer, but not enough to secure her victory. In the end, Himari's clever tactics and Yuuki's support led to their win, underlining the theme of growth and the power of teamwork.

Chained Soldier Episode 6 Predictions

As we move into Episode 6, the focus shifts to Shushu Sagara's fight against Sahara Wakasa. While their battle might not carry the personal stakes seen in previous fights, it's an opportunity to explore new dynamics and reveal more about the characters' backgrounds, especially Shushu's. Fans are eager to see how these new revelations will influence the story and the characters' relationships moving forward.

