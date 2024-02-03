Left Menu

Miley Cyrus all set to perform 'Flowers' at Grammy awards

Since turning her attention from acting to music in the late 2000s, Cyrus, the former child star of 'Hannah Montana', has received eight nominations for Grammy Awards in her career. She still hasn't won a gramophone prize, though.

Miley Cyrus all set to perform 'Flowers' at Grammy awards
Singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus is all set to deliver a dazzling performance of her hit song 'Flowers' at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, according to Variety. Cyrus was spotted in downtown Los Angeles Friday afternoon at the Crypto.com Arena rehearsing for his big event on Sunday. According to a person familiar with the issue, the rehearsal was "blow-you-away good" and Cyrus is in excellent vocal condition.

It is expected that the Grammy performance will be her first on TV since the song's release in January 2023. 'Flowers', an upbeat ode of empowerment, is competing for Song of the Year and Record of the Year awards. As per Variety, Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation', the album that delivered 'Flowers', is a contender for Album of the Year. She's facing stiff competition in that category from Taylor Swift's 'Midnights', among others.

Since turning her attention from acting to music in the late 2000s, Cyrus, the former child star of 'Hannah Montana', has received eight nominations for Grammy Awards in her career. 'Endless Summer Vacation' is nominated for best pop vocal album, while 'Flowers' is also up for best pop solo performance. With her work with Brandi Carlile on 'Thousand Miles', Cyrus received her sixth nomination for Best Pop Duo/Vocal Performance.

Cyrus joins a growing list of Grammy telecast performers that includes SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

