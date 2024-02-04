Left Menu

Actor Vijay thanks fans after announcing political party: 'For welfare and victory of Tamil Nadu'

An application has been made with the Election Commission of India for registering it...

Updated: 04-02-2024 18:49 IST
Actor Vijay on Sunday expressed gratitude towards fans for their support and encouragement after he took the political plunge and announced the name of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Speculations were rife for some time about the popular actor making foray into Tamil Nadu politics and Vijay made the official announcement on Friday.

In a statement shared on the official X account of TVK - Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay (49) said: ''I profusely thank from the bottom of my heart respected leaders of various political parties, beloved film fraternity friends, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamil Nadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends, last but not the least, my huge pillar of support 'En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal' for wishing me on my new political journey for the welfare and victory of Tamil Nadu.'' Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam loosely translates to 'Tamil Nadu Victory Party'.

Vijay, known for films such as ''Leo'', ''Mersal'', ''Master'', and ''Bigil'', will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state. His party would not support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

''Under my leadership, the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has been launched. An application has been made with the Election Commission of India for registering it... ''Our aim is to pave the way for a political change desired by the people by contesting and winning the 2026 Assembly polls,'' Vijay, popularly known as 'Thalapathy' (Leader', had said as he announced his political party.

