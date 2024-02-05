Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Soccer-Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile
Chile's Arturo Vidal returned to his boyhood club, Colo Colo, in eccentric fashion at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, arriving in a helicopter dressed as a king and riding a horse around the pitch holding a fake sword. The event drew 30,000 fans who celebrated the return of the 36-year-old midfielder, who joined the club last month after stints with Brazilian sides Atletico Paranaense and Flamengo, where he won the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.
