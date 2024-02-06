Left Menu

Prince Harry due back in Britain on Tuesday -The Sun

The prince is travelling alone. A person familiar with the situation said Harry had spoken to his father about his diagnosis. Harry has become estranged from his father and brother over the last three years, and in 2023 published an autobiography which criticised the royals.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:43 IST
Prince Harry Image Credit: Flickr
Prince Harry is expected to arrive back in Britain later on Tuesday, The Sun newspaper reported, ahead of a meeting with his father King Charles, 75, who has been diagnosed with cancer. The Sun said Harry had been seen arriving at a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in California, where he has been living with his wife Meghan since 2020. The prince is travelling alone.

