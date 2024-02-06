Left Menu

K-drama stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in welcome first child

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:55 IST
Korean actor couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in on Tuesday announced the birth of their first child.

Seung-gi, 37, and Da-in, 30, welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon.

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, Seung-gi's agency Human Made asked fans to send best wishes to the family.

''We are delivering the happy news that the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5.

''Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung Gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely. Please send warm love and support to the Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in couple who welcomed a new family member,'' the statement issued by 'The King To Hearts' star's agency read.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November. They tied the knot last April in Seoul, South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

