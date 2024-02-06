Left Menu

Is TVF's Sapne Vs Everyone season 2 on cards? Deets inside

After garnering tremendous love and response, the makers of the show 'Sapne Vs Everyone' are all set to come up with a second season.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 17:39 IST
Is TVF's Sapne Vs Everyone season 2 on cards? Deets inside
Sapne Vs Everyone poster (Image Source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After garnering tremendous love and response, the makers of the show 'Sapne Vs Everyone' are all set to come up with a second season. TVF's 'Sapne Vs Everyone' is a 5-episode series following two such passionate dreamers as their worlds collide as they struggle to realise their inner calling, their dreams.

The show was released on December 8, 2023. It is written and directed by Ambrish Verma, who is also one of the two central protagonists in the show. It also features Paramvir Singh Cheema, Naveen Kasturia, and Kirandeep Kaur, among others.

As per the sources, "Looking at the tremendous response 'Sapne Vs Everyone' is garnering from across the world. In no time the show has become a hot property in the OTT world with many big players now eyeing on the second season to release on their platform." More details about the show are not yet disclosed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024