Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

A tragic incident struck Nairobi on Friday when a 16-story building under construction in the South C area collapsed, entrapping an undisclosed number of people. Rescue teams, including a multi-agency response unit, are onsite, frantically working to clear the debris and find survivors.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed the incident, while authorities remain silent on the causative factors or casualty numbers. Initial reports suggest that the toll may not be significant. However, building collapses are a recurring issue in Nairobi, with developers often flouting safety regulations to meet the soaring demand for housing.

This latest disaster echoes past occurrences; notably, in 2015, an alarming audit of the city's buildings found that a staggering 58% were unfit for habitation. The ongoing crisis raises critical concerns about the enforcement of construction standards and city planning in Kenya's rapidly growing capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)