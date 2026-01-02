Powergrid Secures Major Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) has won a significant contract for a 150 MW/300 MW battery energy storage project located in Kalikiri, Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made on Friday, as part of the state's ambitious plan to bolster grid stability and offer 'on-demand' electricity usage.

This new project is a key component of Andhra Pradesh's strategy to deploy a total of 1,000 MW/2,000 MWh in battery energy storage systems (BESS). By providing 150 MW of power backup for two hours, it achieves a cumulative output of 300 MW, according to Powergrid's filing to the exchange.

The project will be developed under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model and is secured with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF). Situated at a 400/220 kV substation in Kalikiri, it adds to Powergrid's expansive operations, which as of December 31, include 287 substations and over 1,81,894 circuit kilometers of transmission lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)