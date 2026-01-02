Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad
Authorities in Sikandrabad have launched an investigation after pamphlets with offensive content aimed at a specific community were dispersed in a village. A police case was registered, and officials are intent on pursuing strict legal action against those responsible after receiving reports early Friday.
Police in Sikandrabad have initiated an investigation after discovering pamphlets containing derogatory remarks against a specific community in a village, officials reported on Friday. The case remains unresolved as the identity of the perpetrators is yet to be determined.
According to Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar, authorities were alerted Friday morning to the presence of these provocative pamphlets at several houses in the area.
Officials have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation. They have committed to ensuring strict legal consequences for all individuals found responsible for the dissemination of these materials.
