Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad

Police in Sikandrabad have initiated an investigation after discovering pamphlets containing derogatory remarks against a specific community in a village, officials reported on Friday. The case remains unresolved as the identity of the perpetrators is yet to be determined.

According to Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar, authorities were alerted Friday morning to the presence of these provocative pamphlets at several houses in the area.

Officials have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation. They have committed to ensuring strict legal consequences for all individuals found responsible for the dissemination of these materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)