Renowned Director Rajkumar Santoshi collaborates with acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan for upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has added seasoned cinematographer Santosh Sivan to the team for his upcoming directorial ''Lahore 1947''.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who worked with Santoshi for classic comedy ''Andaz Apna Apna'', is producing the film, which will feature Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Sivan, known for his extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi cinema, will serve as the director of photography and cameraman for ''Lahore 1947'', a press release said.

''He is the topmost cameraman in the country right now. Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, 'Pukar' and 'Barsaat' in which he was cinematographer/cameraman.

''Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled 'Halo' and that was the only film I acted in. We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with 'Lahore 1947','' Santoshi said in a statement.

The details of the plot of ''Lahore 1947'' have been kept under wraps.

The film will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

