Kangana Ranaut unveils trailer of 'Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad'

Actor Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer of Telugu movie 'Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad' at an event in Mumbai. Lead cast of the film, including Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, Bobby Simha, Vedika, and Annusriya Tripathi, alongside producer Gudur Narayana Reddy and director Yata Satyanarayana were persent on the ocassion.

Kangana took to Instagram stories to give glimpses of the event. She wrote, "Here's #razakarmovie trailer.... do watch it, it is very impressive, I am a big fan of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, as a goodwill gesture I accepted to unveil the trailer for the media here in Mumbai, thank you for inviting me, congratulations to the whole team."

The trailer showcased the struggles faced by the common people during the tumultuous period of Hyderabad's delayed independence. Set against the backdrop of the year following India's independence in 1947, the movie portrays "the relentless oppression inflicted by the Nizam and the ruthless Razakars on the people of the region."

It intertwines tales of relentless struggle and valour with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's strategic efforts to liberate the Deccan region from Nizam's grip. Kangana Ranaut said at the event, "I am truly impressed by the dedication and passion that went into making this film. RAZAKAR - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience.

Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy said, "We are thrilled to present RAZAKAR - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad to the audience. This film sheds light on a significant chapter of history that deserves to be remembered and honoured. Razakar movie deserves to be presented to the present day generation as many are not aware of the facts which took place from 15 August 1947 till 17 September 1948 the day Hyderabad was liberated." Director Yata Satyanarayana shared, "It has been a labour of love to bring this story to life on the silver screen. We have endeavoured to portray the valour of those who fought against tyranny and injustice."

The film stars 'Jigarthanda' actor Bobby Simha, 'Swades' fame Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and Vedika in pivotal roles. 'Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad' was created by Samarveer Creations LLP and will be released in theatres on March 1 this year. (ANI)

