Prakash Jha announces his new film 'Janadesh', says movie is about "understanding democracy"

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who is known for his works such as 'Damul,' 'Gangajal,' 'Apaharan,' 'Raajneeti,' 'Aashram' and 'Mrityudand,' is all set to come up with a new film. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prakash Jha announced the title of the new film he will make.

"The next film that I will make, jiska title main apke jariya bata deta hoon duniya ko (whose title I am revealing to the world through you), the film is called 'Janadesh'," he said. Asked if 'Janadesh' will be a political film, he said it is about understanding democracy.

"Janadesh is not political. Janadesh is about understanding democracy. If I start from this point that I want to tell a story about democracy, then I will not be able to find it. But there will be stories which will bring out what has really happened to democracy," he said. Prakash Jha made his directorial debut in 1984 with the film 'Hip Hip Hurray'. The film was critically acclaimed and was also featured in a book '40 Retakes: Bollywood Classics You May Have Missed'.

Since then Jha's knack in editing, storytelling and dialogue writing has earned him various awards and accolades, including eight National awards. The filmmaker also talked about his experiences and how the changing socio-political environment shaped his movies.

"People think that I make very revolutionary films. Though, I don't think so. I'm just trying to tell the stories which are existing or which develop over a period of time. For example, right now, for the past five or six years, I've been completely consumed by the idea as to why democracy all over the world has failed. There is a sense of insecurity in the system. People have stopped trusting. I think something new will come, will happen," he said. Jha, who is known for making issue-based cinema and brings out certain amount of disruption, added, "there can't be stories without conflicts. If there is no conflict, there is no story". (ANI)

