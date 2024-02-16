Left Menu

Zendaya turns heads in futuristic silver cyborg suit by Mugler at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere

While the runway version included a matching headpiece, Zendaya opted for a short sleek hairdo and a blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.She was joined on the carpet by fellow stars Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, along with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Villeneuve.The new film picks up where 2021s Dune left off.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:08 IST
Zendaya is on a fashion roll, in a cyborg "Dune: Part Two" kind of way. The co-star of the highly anticipated film sequel stunned on Thursday at its world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It's from the French fashion house's fall/winter 1995 "Cirque d'hiver" 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement. That translates to "Winter Circus", not unlike the fanfare surrounding the March 1 release of Denis Villeneuve's second half of his sci-fi epic.

Zendaya's body-hugging armour outfit with sheer plexiglass inserts has built-in gloves she paired with matching silver heels. Mugler gave special thanks to her stylist, Law Roach, in an email detailing the vintage look. While the runway version included a matching headpiece, Zendaya opted for a short sleek hairdo and a blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.

She was joined on the carpet by fellow stars Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, along with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Villeneuve.

The new film picks up where 2021's "Dune" left off. Chalamet's Paul Atreides unites with Zendaya's Chani and the Fremen in order to seek revenge against those who killed his family members. Pugh, a newcomer to the world of "Dune" as the Emperor's daughter, plays Princess Irulan with Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.

Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem round out the cast.

