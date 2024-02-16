Left Menu

Matthew Morrison reveals why he wanted to leave hit show 'Glee'

Matthew Morrison said, "In season 5, I asked to be off the show, just 'cause like, I'm no longer being used in the way I wanted to."

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:16 IST
Matthew Morrison reveals why he wanted to leave hit show 'Glee'
Matthew Morrison (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Matthew Morrison has opened up about why he wanted to leave the hit show 'Glee.' Deadline reported that in an interview with the 'And That's What You Missed' podcast, Morrison revealed that he was so unhappy on the set of Glee that he planned to exit the show.

"I was trying to get off the show," Morrison said. "In season 5, I asked to be off the show, just cause like, I'm no longer being used in the way I wanted to."

Morrison, who played teacher Will Schuester in the series, was eager to pursue other projects. "No disrespect to the show," he said. "We were at a high, I was like, 'Maybe if I get off the show, I could go do something else, go do a movie,' and they agreed to let me off the show."

Morrison's co-star, Cory Monteith, died at the age of 31 in 2013, causing plans to change, as per Deadline. "Cory passed, and then they said they couldn't do it," Morrison said.

"Because you can't have the two main guys on the show [leave]. So yeah, it was an interesting time." Morrison said, "Obviously I understood, I was like 'yeah, I get it.' You know, trying to reconcile my wants and selfish needs with the grief of losing an amazing friend, you know, there's a lot of just mixed emotions. But I'm a professional, I showed up, I did my job. And there was a good pay increase so that worked, too."

The actor stated he was initially disturbed by alterations that reduced his prominence. "I think I took it personally like I was bad, and that's why my storyline kinda went," he said. "But then I look at the demographic of what the show ended up being, you know, it's like, they don't wanna see Mr. Schuester, they wanna see all the kids. So that made sense to me." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024