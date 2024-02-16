Matthew Morrison reveals why he wanted to leave hit show 'Glee'

Actor Matthew Morrison has opened up about why he wanted to leave the hit show 'Glee.' Deadline reported that in an interview with the 'And That's What You Missed' podcast, Morrison revealed that he was so unhappy on the set of Glee that he planned to exit the show.

"I was trying to get off the show," Morrison said. "In season 5, I asked to be off the show, just cause like, I'm no longer being used in the way I wanted to."

Morrison, who played teacher Will Schuester in the series, was eager to pursue other projects. "No disrespect to the show," he said. "We were at a high, I was like, 'Maybe if I get off the show, I could go do something else, go do a movie,' and they agreed to let me off the show."

Morrison's co-star, Cory Monteith, died at the age of 31 in 2013, causing plans to change, as per Deadline. "Cory passed, and then they said they couldn't do it," Morrison said.

"Because you can't have the two main guys on the show [leave]. So yeah, it was an interesting time." Morrison said, "Obviously I understood, I was like 'yeah, I get it.' You know, trying to reconcile my wants and selfish needs with the grief of losing an amazing friend, you know, there's a lot of just mixed emotions. But I'm a professional, I showed up, I did my job. And there was a good pay increase so that worked, too."

The actor stated he was initially disturbed by alterations that reduced his prominence. "I think I took it personally like I was bad, and that's why my storyline kinda went," he said. "But then I look at the demographic of what the show ended up being, you know, it's like, they don't wanna see Mr. Schuester, they wanna see all the kids. So that made sense to me." (ANI)

