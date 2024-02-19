Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to give special performance at Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities in Goa will be high on entertainment dose.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:08 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to give special performance at Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities in Goa will be high on entertainment dose. If a source is to be believed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are going to give a special performance for the bride and groom.

Shilpa and Raj share a great relationship with Jackky's family especially his father Vashu Bhagnani. Interestingly, Jackky had graced Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities in the past with his performance. Pre-wedding festivities of Rakul and Jackky have already started in Goa. The main ceremony will take place on February 21.

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021. They have been together for a while and often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024