Tennis-Muchova has surgery for wrist injury

French Open finalist Karolina Muchova faces a further spell on the sidelines after having surgery for a right wrist injury that has kept her out of action for the last five months, the world number 10 said. The 27-year-old Czech enjoyed one of her best seasons last year, finishing runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros before reaching the U.S. Open semi-finals in September, where she sustained the injury.

Muchova subsequently pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, after qualifying for the first time and withdrew from last month's Australian Open. "Wrist upgrade: completed," Muchova posted on Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of herself on a hospital bed and her arm in a cast. "Rehab challenge? Accepted.

"Following my injury at the U.S. Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary. "So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I'll be okay now. The surgery was successful and I'm going to do all I can to see you on the court again soon."

Muchova's career has been stalled by a series of injuries, including abdominal and ankle issues in 2022.

