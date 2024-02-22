Sakamoto Days Chapter 156: Release Date & What to Expect

Written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days is a Japanese manga series serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since November 2020. The series gradually rose to popularity among fans, thanks to its intense storyline, goofy art style, funny characters and creative use of firearms. Unlike most other battle manga series out there, Sakamoto Days captivates readers with its humour, action and relatable characters but without excessive use of supernatural powers.

The manga has come a long way since the release of its first chapter in November 21, 2020. Now fans are waiting for Chapter 156 of Sakamoto Days, which is scheduled to be released this Sunday, February 25, 2024. Here’s all you need to know on the eve of Sakamoto Days Chapter 156 release.

Spoilers Alert! This article contains Sakamoto Days Chapter 156 Spoilers

The story and context

The story of Sakamoto Days centres on Taro Sakamoto, a retired legendary hitman who’d choose to live a calm and peaceful life as a family man after falling in love with a convenience store owner. But things won’t go as planned for Taro, as his past adversaries and former colleagues would come after him seeking revenge. Faced with the imminent threat to his loved ones, Sakamoto is compelled to unleash his unparalleled combat prowess, navigating a treacherous path between safeguarding his family and concealing his extraordinary past.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 156 Release Date and Time

Chapter 156 of the Japanese manga series Sakamoto Days will be available to readers on MangaPlus or Viz Media on February 25, 2024. Depending on your time zone, you can have access to it at different times. For instance, readers in India will get it at 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 25, 2024, while readers in the Pacific Time and Eastern Time zones can get it at 7 am and 10 am, respectively.

What Happened in Sakamoto Days Chapter 155

Sakamoto left Shin with Shishiba and went to help Nagumo. He believed Shin would be okay because he had his special power of Extra Sensory Perception (ESP), but Sakamoto had no idea that Shin’s ESP had stopped working after the explosion.

So when Haruma hurled a concrete disc towards Shin, Shishiba had to come to Shin’s defence. During the battle, Shishiba kept thinking about Osaragi. He remembered how she sometimes got lost in thought during fights, how hungry she always seemed, her not-so-nice manners, and how she could sometimes be annoying. But even with all that, he knew she was really good at what she did, and he wished she was there to help him in the fight. However, Osaragi had locked herself in the bathroom because she thought she saw a ghost, which was actually Seba.

Meanwhile, Haruma was getting ready to throw a shot put ball at Shin, but Shin distracted him cleverly, making him lose focus and hurt his ankle. Haruma then remembered Shin and asked about his childhood.

As this unfolded, Carolina Reaper came through the roof seeking revenge for Club Jam. At this time, Carolina Reaper nearly caught Shin off guard, but Amane swiftly intervened, slashing Carolina Reaper from behind and catching him off guard.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 156 Prediction

In the next chapter, we might see what Sakamoto is doing. He might be helping Nagumo. Or maybe the fight against Kumanomi and the others will continue. With Amane's entry, both sides are more evenly matched now. Shin is the least strong, especially without his special power, but now is his chance to get stronger.

During the fight, Kashima disappeared mysteriously. Also, we didn't see Gaku's body, even though Kumanomi had it. It's possible that Kashima took Gaku's body somewhere safe to take care of it better.