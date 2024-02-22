"We're going to frame it..": Vashu Bhagnani on PM Modi's congratulatory note to Jackky-Rakul

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blessing newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, veteran movie producer Vashu Bhagnani on Thursday said he would frame the former's good wishes so that they can stay with the blessed couple for a lifetime. The petite actor and the producer tied the knot on Wednesday in a scenic destination wedding in Goa in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Apart from PM Modi, who was invited to their wedding but couldn't make it due to prior commitments, several prominent celebrities and distinguished persons congratulated the Bhagnani family on Rakul and Jackky's nuptials. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Jackky's producer father gushed over PM Modi's congratulatory note to the couple, saying, "I have no words to thank PM Modi for the honour that he has bestowed on us. It is such a beautifully worded letter. We have decided to frame it so that his blessings and good wishes can stay with the couple as they embark on a new journey together. I can never forget this moment. This is one asset that I will treasure the most."

In his congratulatory note to the newlyweds, PM Modi wrote, "As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery." "May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion," he added.

Rakul shared a picture of the letter on the Instagram story with a caption reading, "Thnkyouuuuu soooo much honorable prime minister @narendramodi ji your wishes mean a lot to us." Jackky also shared the post on his Instagram stories, captioning it, "Thank you so much honorable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey."

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in an intimate and dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on Wednesday. Both looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life. Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole. The meticulously hand-embroidered design makes his outfit just look perfect for the special day.

The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse. The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. (ANI)

