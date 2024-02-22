Mom-to-be Yami Gautam glows in red at screening of her film 'Article 370'

Ahead of the release, makers of the action-packed political drama 'Article 370' hosted a special screening on Thursday evening. Mom-to-be Yami Gautam flaunted her baby bump in a red outfit at the event. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Yami Gautam looked beautiful in a red kurta set with embroidery work on it that she complimented with Kashmiri statement earrings.

She can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Aditya, on the other hand, opted for a black suit.

The couple was all smiling as they posed happily for the cameras. The event was also attended by Sunny Kaushal, who was accompanied by his father and action director Sham Kaushal.

Apart from them, Arun Govil and his wife were present. Mrunal Thakur was also photographed at the screening.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film.

Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way." Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024.

She marked a stunning appearance at the event of 'Article 370'. Several clips from the trailer launch surfaced online in which Yami can be seen hiding her baby bump. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Talking about the film, 'Article 370', it is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Briefing about 'Article 370' Yami Gautam said earlier, "'Article 370' is a bold chapter of India's history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn't been treaded before." Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas on February 23. (ANI)

