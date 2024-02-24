Left Menu

Veteran actor June Squibb to lead Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut 'Eleanor the Great'

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has roped in veteran actor June Squibb to play the lead role in her directorial debut movie ''Eleanor the Great''.

The movie, which was earlier titled ''Eleanor, Invisible'', will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Broadway veteran Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

In the film, Squibb will star as Eleanor Morgenstein, a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.

Johansson, the star of multiple Marvel titles as well as films such as ''Lost in Translation'', ''Lucy'' and ''Under the Skin'', will direct ''Eleanor the Great'' from a screenplay by Tory Kamen.

TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics are partnering for the first time for the movie, which will be released in theatres.

Johansson will also produce the project along with Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures, Kara Durrett and Jessamine Burgum for Pinky Promise, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media.

