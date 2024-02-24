Chhattisgarh film actor Manoj Rajput held for raping kin after promising marriage
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh actor-director-producer Manoj Rajput was held for allegedly raping a close relative for the past 13 years after promising to marry her, a police official said on Saturday.
He was held from his office in the state's Durg district on Friday on the complaint of the 29-year-old victim, the official said.
''On February 22, she lodged a complaint at the Old Bhilai railway police station about Rajput sexually exploiting her since 2011 on the pretext of marriage. After he reneged on his promise, she approached police,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Borjha said.
Rajput was charged under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and other offences as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the victim was a minor when the alleged exploitation began, Borjha said.
A local court where Rajput was produced, however, quashed the provisions of POCSO Act citing the law did not exist in 2011 (when the exploitation allegedly started), he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- House
- Rajkumar Borjha
- Manoj Rajput
- Chhattisgarh
- Sexual Offences
- Bhilai
- Durg
- Borjha
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh policeman held in Mahadev betting app case dismissed from service
Cricket Update: Chouhan's impressive six-wicket haul, supported by Kiran's three, helps Chhattisgarh challenge Mumbai
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Sai implements zero-tolerance policy against crime and narcotics
Chhattisgarh Aims to Double State GDP in 5 Years, Announces FM Choudhary
Tragic Incident at Chhattisgarh Minister's Bungalow: Policeman on Security Duty Takes His Own Life