Left Menu

This is how Kiara Advani wishes Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Kiara Advani has dropped an unseen pic from her wedding to extend wishes to Shahid Kapoor.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 15:21 IST
This is how Kiara Advani wishes Shahid Kapoor on his birthday
Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's actor Shahid Kapoor's 43rd birthday today, Kiara Advani, his 'Kabir Singh' co-star, shared an unseen photo from her wedding to wish him well. Kiara took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture from her wedding.

She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday SK (added a white heart emoji) Thank you @mira.kapoor for capturing this image." In the picture, Shahid can be seen taking a mirror selfie alongside Kiara, who is dressed up as a bride.

Notably, Kiara and Shahid have worked together in the romantic drama, which was a remake of the Telugu film, 'Arjun Reddy. The story revolves around Kabir Singh, a brilliant but self-destructive and aggressive medical student. His intense and obsessive love for Preeti leads him down a path of self-destruction, substance abuse, and erratic behaviour.

Kabir Singh was a commercial success at the box office and gained popularity, especially among younger audiences. Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

'Deva' will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

She also has 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024