"Wonderful experience": Director Amit Joshi on working with Shahid, Kriti in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently basking in the success of their recently released romantic film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti).

Talking to ANI, Director Amit Joshi shared his experience of working with the Shahid and Kriti in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He said, "Outstanding! For a first time writer and director, this is a dream come true. Shahid is an amazing actor in himself. He is currently one of the best actors in the country. And the biggest thing is that I had an emotional bond with both of them. When we started working on the film, at the writing stage only we became very good friends and got very close to each other while making of the film and we enjoyed working together a lot. I think this will be Kriti's best performance till date and i don't think anyone has played the character of an AI so well. It was a wonderful experience."

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. As per Maddock Films, in 15 days, the film has minted Rs 124.63 crore worldwide.

On Sunday, Amit also dropped a special BTS video from the sets of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' that featured some fun filled moments of Dharmendra along with the other cast of the film. Taking to X, Amit wrote, "This is how Dharam ji, our very own lucky charm, did all the jaadu tona with his acting brilliance on the sets of TBMAUJ and showered everyone with love!"

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

'Deva' will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024. Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Apart from that, she also has 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol in her kitty. (ANI)

