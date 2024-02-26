Left Menu

This is how Tabu wrapped up shooting for 'Crew'

Actor Tabu finally wrapped up the shooting for 'Crew'. She treated fans with a glimpse of the celebration.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 09:57 IST
Tabu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tabu finally wrapped up the shooting for 'Crew' and she treated fans with a glimpse of the celebration. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Tabu announced the wrap-up with a cake and captioned it, "Wrap time...cake time #crew @rheakapoor @rajoosworld @farahkhankunder."

Recently, makers unveiled the teaser of 'Crew' and it has already started trending on social media. In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bada**" air hostesses.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs. The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle.

The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser's link, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, " Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai [?]#CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma." The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

