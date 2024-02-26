Left Menu

Diving-Cafolla reclaims apnea ice diving world record in just 36 hours

Cafolla went in the Guinness World Records when she set the previous record of 125 meters in 2017, but it was broken by Ozeki on Thursday who dove a meter deeper at the Shiretokogo Lake in Japan's Hokkaido island. But the Croatian took back her record at Lago di Anterselva in the Italian Alps, braving heavy snowfall and a water temperature of three degrees Celsius.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:31 IST
Diving-Cafolla reclaims apnea ice diving world record in just 36 hours

It took Valentina Cafolla just 36 hours to take back her apnea ice diving world record from Yasuko Ozeki, diving 140 meters deep with a single fin and without oxygen or assistance on Friday. Cafolla went in the Guinness World Records when she set the previous record of 125 meters in 2017, but it was broken by Ozeki on Thursday who dove a meter deeper at the Shiretokogo Lake in Japan's Hokkaido island.

But the Croatian took back her record at Lago di Anterselva in the Italian Alps, braving heavy snowfall and a water temperature of three degrees Celsius. She dove for a minute and 40 seconds while slowing her heartbeat down to 50 per minute. On the very next day the freediver also set the world record with the double fin, achieving a depth of over 80 meters.

"If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it?" Cafolla wrote on Instagram after securing the two world records. Cafolla plans to compete at the Freediving World Championships in Belgrade in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Unraveling the Web of Misinformation: The Role of Social Media in Shaping Public Perception

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024