'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Kapil Sharma's comedy show to stream on OTT from this date

Good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans. The comedian is all set to tickle your funny bones with the upcoming comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:12 IST
The Great Indian Kapil Show poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans. The comedian is all set to tickle your funny bones with the upcoming comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. On Thursday, the makers of the show released a special video and announced the streaming date of the show.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the video that they captioned, "Aapke ghar ka raasta, hasee se hokar jaata hai. The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives at 8 PM every Saturday from 30 March, only on Netflix." The new video features comedians Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur and actor Archana Puran Singh discussing how to make a grand announcement of the title of their upcoming show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's official logline reads, "India's most loved comedian finds a home on Netflix and brings along his crazy but loyal cast of characters! The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week". The series will expand to global audiences, infusing Kapil Sharma's signature wit with classic Indian humour, as per the show's press release. After a major fallout, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to unite once again for a comedy extravaganza. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

