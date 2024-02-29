Argentina economy chief says report of new IMF deal talks is 'incorrect'
A report that Argentina is negotiating a new debt program with the International Monetary Fund is "incorrect," the South American country's Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Thursday.
"The Fund is open to explore a new program, but we are not negotiating anything at the moment," Caputo wrote in a post on social media platform X.
